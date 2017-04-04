Missing teen found safe

Paducah police say a teenager who went missing after he left his job Monday night has been found safe Tuesday night.



The teen, 16-year-old Aaryn Holt of Paducah, was last seen leaving the Sonic at 2902 Park Ave. around 8 p.m. Monday. He was leaving work for the night.



His mother described her son as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. His hair is cut above the ear and he has brown eyes. He also has a scar on his left ear and a birthmark on his abdomen. Aaryn was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, a Chicago Bulls jacket, and gray shoes.



A picture of Aaryn was not provided by Paducah police.

However, police reported Tuesday night that the boy has been found and is in good health.