KSP arrests former Carlisle County teacher on felony charges regarding student

On Tuesday, state police arrested a former Carlisle County teacher accused of having sexually explicit communications with a teenage student.

Troopers say 29-year-old Zachary Sims of Hickory was arrested Tuesday on charges of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity and tampering with physical evidence, both felony charges. He is also charged with first degree official misconduct, which is a misdemeanor.

The Kentucky State Police says its investigation in this case began on March 11, after Post 1 received an anonymous tip alleging Sims — then a teacher at Carlisle County Middle/High School — was involved with a 17-year-old student. Soon after, Sims resigned from his teaching position.

Troopers say there is evidence Sims had sexually explicit conversations with the teen over the course of several months.