Whitehall Industries expanding, creating 50 jobs

Whitehall Industries in Paducah is expanding its building with a 56,000 square foot addition. The company makes aluminum pieces for cars.

The company broke ground in 2013, and now it's building again. The expansion brings with it 50 new jobs, which has county leaders feeling optimistic.

McCracken County Judge Executive Bob Leeper says automotive industries like Whitehall are growing and expanding more often in Kentucky. “Kentucky is an automotive manufacturing hub, and these spinoffs are something we've been looking for a long time," Leeper says.

That means more opportunities for what he calls a skilled workforce. “I think that's a statement about our community. It’s definitely a calling card to attract other industries that may not be here," Leeper says.

While 50 jobs might not seem like much, Leeper says everyone wins if even one person can get the help they need. “People will look back and say this 50 added to this 50 and added to this 50. It all adds up," he says.

To expand, Whitehall had to have some kind of agreement with Paducah Economic Development. We don’t know what that agreement consists of, including whether incentives are on the table.

The expansion is expected to create those jobs by July 2018.