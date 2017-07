A library in the Local 6 area is getting a state grant of more than $8,000 to help with improvements inside the building.

State Rep. Dave Severin says the Benton, Illinois, Public Library will receive a $8,849 grant from the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.

The money comes from the state's Live and Learn Construction Grant Program, which assists libraries that get less than $15 per capita.

The money will be used to refurbish the library's interior.