Tennessee school bus seat belt bill barely clears committee

A spokesman for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he's expanding his call for lawmakers to pass new abortion restrictions and wants to ensure they hold up in court.More
The Illinois House has voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes of a budget package. The action Thursday gives Illinois its first annual spending plan since 2015.More
UPDATE: Authorities say activities can resume at the Illinois Capitol after crews investigated a report of hazardous material that delayed a critical budget override vote.More
The Washington hospital where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is recuperating from a gunshot wound says he has been readmitted to the intensive care unit.More
The Democratic-controlled House scheduled override votes for Thursday afternoon. Successful overrides would put the budget into law.More
The popular photo app Snapchat recently launched a new feature called Snap Map. It's a quick and easy way to share your location with your followers. But, some parents wonder if the feature goes too far.More
Where do the Local 6 states rank when it comes to the well-being of children? The 2017 Kids Count data book released Tuesday lays out the numbers.More
Last year 39 children died from heat stroke after they were left in a hot car. So far in 2017, 11 children have died.More
Many children who are abused don't even realize it, according to Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center in Paducah. The group plans to use a $16,000 grant to educate more kids in our area in an effort to prevent abuse from happening to them.More
School districts in Illinois are worried after Illinois lawmakers adjourned the spring session Wednesday without passing a budget. School and community leaders worry kids will be hurt by Springfield’s continued budget stalemate.More
