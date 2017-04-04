Kentucky could see fewer wet/dry elections if governor signs bill into law

We’ve seen more than 17 local option elections in our area for alcohol in since 2012. The small elections can cost up to 4,000 and county-wide elections can cost up to $50,000.

It comes from your county government.

Kentucky House Bill 319, introduced by Rep. Kenny Imes, would merge those special elections with primary or general elections. If private citizens didn’t want to wait for an election, they could pay the local option fee themselves.

Marshall County went wet in 2015 after a failed first attempt at a special election. The cost added up to more than $90,000 for both campaigns.

If HB 319 was in place in 2015, Marshall County wouldn't have allowed alcohol sales until November 2016.

Bardwell, Kentucky, voted to go wet in January. Mayor Philip King says the city just sent off the appropriate paperwork to the Alcohol Beverage Control office to begin awarding licenses. He says he thinks the special election is their right, saying: “They pay their taxes. Why not use some of those tax dollars for those people in the small towns and small counties?"

King, like all residents of Bardwell, pays 18.8 percent of his property taxes to Carlisle County. “We're getting people to stop in our town. We're going to add jobs with that. We're already adding a new Mexican restaurant in town," he says.

Imes says he thinks combining elections could increase turnout. In 2015, the same year Marshall County voted to go wet, only about 30 percent of registered Kentucky voters cast ballots in the general election.

Gov. Matt Bevin has six days left to decide whether to pass or veto the bill.