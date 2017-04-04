Winners of robot challenge at WKCTC head to state competition

McCracken County’s 4-H Circuit Smart team won second place in the high school division. Members are Havynn Prude, Nick Truitt, Marshall Suttles, Conner Lindsey, and Joshua Adams.

Calloway County’s 4-H SPARC Robotics won first place in the high school level. Members are Noah Holcomb, Asher Cunningham, and Logan Mattingly.

Heath Middle School’s Piratechs won second place in their division. Members are Xander Norment, Mason Hancock, Baker Allard, Ayden Kahre, Ashley Spaeth, Taylor Riddle and (not pictured) Lauren Corn.

McCracken County’s 4-H Circuit Smart won first place in the middle school level. Team members are Gantry Rasche, Ethan Lindsey, Jackson LaNeave, Jacob Adams.

In a recent robotics competition, McCracken County students claimed first place in the elementary and middle school divisions, and Calloway County students claimed first place in the high school division.

McCracken County’s 4-H RoboFury won first place in the elementary school level division at the third annual Robot Extreme Challenge held at West Kentucky Community and Technical College last month. Calloway County’s 4-H Overdrive Engineering team won second place.

The Robot Extreme Challenge was held March 11. WKCTC sent a news release with photos of the winning teams on April 4.

McCracken County also placed first in the middle school division as well, with it's 4-H RoboFury team. Heath Middle School’s Piratechs won second place.

In the high school division, Calloway County 4-H SPRACx won first place, and the McCracken County 4-H Circuit Smart team placed second.

In this year's competition, 121 competitors participated.

The top two teams in each division qualified to compete in the state RCX competition, which will be held on April 12 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.