Be on the look out for work zones during spring break travels

Between works zones and spring break travelers, you'll notice more delays and slower traffic on local interstates. This is National Work Zone Awareness Week, and you're asked to think about the work zones you drive through in the area.

Many of you will spend spring break in west Kentucky's lakes area.

Major work zones there include he Tennessee River Bridge on westbound Interstate 24, which is restricted to one lane. The Cumberland River Bridge on U.S. 62 in Lake City has a daytime lane and 10 foot load width restriction during bridge inspections. Work on I-24 at exit 25 also continues for the new interchange.

On Tuesday, Nicholas Willie took his boat out for a quiet day on the Cumberland River. He knows the quiet won't last for long.

"It's starting to pick up more and more each time we come. I have noticed that. The weather definitely brings out more people," Willie said.

With warming weather and students on spring break, you can expect more traffic on rivers, lakes, and roads this month.

"During March and April, we get a big surge of spring break traffic," said Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Todd asks drivers to follow directions from flaggers and obey signs in work zones, like the one on the Tennessee River Bridge, which is restricted to one lane.

Congestion on the bridge is caused by a mixture of road work, heavy spring break traffic and people waiting until the last minute to move over into the open lane.

"So what happens is, when somebody tries to force their way into the line, the trucks have to start slowing down, and you'll see traffic starts stacking up here," Todd explained.

Todd says last weekend traffic in that spot was backed up for four miles along I-24. He says if you put down your phones and pay attention while driving through work zones, you can prevent congestion and safely reach your destination.

Traffic on the Cumberland River Bridge is restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. Flaggers will be out directing traffic.

Restrictions on the Tennessee River Bridge are in place for about three more weeks. Then, work will start in the eastbound lanes.

Todd says when you're dealing with bridges, that work has to be done immediately to prevent problems from getting worse. Crews are replacing a joint on the Tennessee River Bridge and inspecting the Cumberland River Bridge.



The Illinois Department of Transportation is also asking drivers to be cautious of major work zones. A spokesperson says on April 17, you can expect lane restrictions on Interstate 57, where it merges with I-24.