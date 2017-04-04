Voters choose mayors, aldermen in Metropolis, Brookport

Many of you voted in local elections Tuesday for local leaders and on key issues affecting your community. Here's a look at the results of some of the races in our area.

Billy McDaniel remains the mayor of Metropolis, Illinois. He faced three challengers: Richard Corzyn, Julian Adams and David McManus. McDaniel tells us the focus of his new term will be creating jobs. "We are focusing on the small business places that if it takes 15 new places that house five people a piece, that's just as good as a place that employes," McDaniel says.

This will be McDaniel's fourth term as mayor.

There were also alderman races in Metropolis' wards 1, 3, and 4.

In Ward 1, voters chose incumbent Mike Hall over challenger Mindy Sullivan.

In Ward 3, all candidates were newcomers. Voters chose Darryl Neill over Nathan Anderson and Renee Walter.

In Ward 4, Chad Lewis won, over incumbent David Daugherty, Anna Owens and Matthew Steinmetz.

In Brookport, Illinois, voters chose Tami Wessel to serve as mayor, over Johnny Klaffer. In Brookport Alderman Ward 2, voters chose Lori Ann Klotz over James Clifford Austin.

These are just a few of the many offices voters in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois cast ballots in Tuesday. As of this writing, votes are still being counted in a number of races. To check the totals of other elections in our area Tuesday, click here for our election results page.