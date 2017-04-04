Islanders beat Preds 2-1 in OT to preserve playoff hopes

Thomas Hickey scored 1:25 into overtime, and the New York Islanders beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 Tuesday night to preserve their thin playoff hopes for at least another game.



Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders, and goalie Jaroslav Halak made 22 saves as they won their third straight in chasing the Eastern Conference's second wild card.



The Islanders came in with captain John Tavares missing his second straight game with a lower-body injury. They outshot Nashville 32-23 to ruin the Predators' regular season home finale.



Mike Fisher scored a goal for Nashville, which lost four of its last five.



With the win, the Islanders moved within five points of Toronto for the second wild card after both Boston and Ottawa won earlier Tuesday night to move up the Atlantic Division standings.



Nashville picked up a point to tie Calgary for the first wild card in the West.

