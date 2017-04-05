Franklin County voters reject sales tax increase

Franklin County will continue to use its current courthouse, voters decided Tuesday night. The community overwhelmingly voted down a proposed one percent retail sales tax increase, with 65 percent voting ‘no’ to the measure.



The money the tax would have brought in would have funded a new courthouse for Franklin County, which county board members say is sorely needed. County board member David Rea says they’ve outgrown the building and it’s far from being compliant with the American Disabilities Act. He said the building is also a safety hazard, with poor wiring and a crumbling foundation as well as issues with the roof, heating and air conditioning.

Members of the Franklin County board waited quietly outside the courthouse Tuesday night while the precincts began reporting. Board chairman Randall Crocker said he and others are feeling the loss.

"Well, I'm a little disappointed. Well, maybe I'm a lot disappointed. But, you know, I understand. And I've talked to a lot of people over the last couple months and a lot of them tell me the same thing, they understand that we need a new courthouse, they get that. But they just don't feel like a tax is the way to pay for it," said Randall Crocker, chairman of the Franklin County board.

Crocker said they don’t have plans to put forward another tax measure, he said it’s pretty clear voters in the community here don’t want another tax. But they will have to keep a close eye on the building they have now, continuing to pay for needed improvements to the more than 100-year-old building.

"Immediately, we'll just continue to do business as is and we won't be thinking about a new courthouse. And we'll still try to maintain this building and use it until we just absolutely can't. And we'll just have to see what happens next," Crocker said.

With 34 of 35 precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, roughly 65 percent of voters rejected the measure. The tally with 34 of 35 precincts reporting in was 2689 votes for the tax, with 4826 votes against the sales tax increase.

Only Six Mile 1 Precinct was not reporting Tuesday night, due to a glitch in the system, according to County Clerk Greg Woolard. He said they may not have results report in Tuesday night, the votes may need to be counted by hand. The votes will then be finalized.