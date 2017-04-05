Carbondale City Council gets new member

The Carbondale City Council has a new member.



Four people were running for three seats on the council.



Two incumbents, Carolin Harvey and Jessica Bradshaw, will continue to serve.



They will be joined by newcomer Jeff Doherty.



The four candidate, Lee Fronabarger, did not win a seat.



We spoke to Harvey shortly after the results came in. She says she is planning to focus on the needs of the community during her next term.



"I don't come in with any preset or predetermined agenda. I want to do what's best for Carbondale and what's best for our citizens. I would like to see completion of the downtown redevelopment, though," said Carolin Harvey, Carbondale City Council Member.