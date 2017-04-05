Carbondale police investigating shooting - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Carbondale police investigating shooting

Posted: Updated:
CARBONDALE, IL -

Carbondale police are investigating a shooting.

Around 10:37 p.m. Tuesday night, officers were called to Memorial Hospital on reports of a gunshot victim.

Officers meet with a person with a possible life threatening gunshot wound.

They learned that the shooting took place in the 700 block of East Main Street.

Police are investigating the shooting. They have no suspects at this time.

Powered by Frankly