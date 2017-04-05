Ramp from Purchase Parkway to Interstate 24 to be temporarily closed

A ramp from the Purchase Parkway to Interstate 24 will be closed for a few hours on Wednesday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the northbound Purchase Parkway ramp to eastbound Interstate 24 will be temporarily closed for pothole patching and other repairs. This is exit 52A on the Purchase Parkway.



The ramp is expected to be closed from about 9:00 a.m. - Noon.



A temporary detour will take northbound Purchase Parkway traffic to US 62 eastbound at Calvert City and back to I-24 at the exit 27 interchange.



Drivers are asked to be on the lookout for more traffic on US 62 due to the temporary ramp closure.