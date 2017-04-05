Six things to know - 4/5/17

Here are six things to know for today.



We are working to learn more about an overnight shooting in Carbondale, Illinois. Police say it happened in the 700 block of East Main Street. The victim is in the Carbondale Memorial Hospital with possible life threatening injuries. Right now we don't know who that person is or anything about the suspect.



A community is cleaning up after severe storms moved through Missouri. A tornado touched down in the town of Goodman. The severe weather knocked out power in the city and several schools in the city are closed.



The men accused of selling the dangerous drug known as Pink in our area are expected in Marshall County court today. Thomas Hardin and Jevan Sheppard are charge in connection with the overdose death of Taylor May. May's brother survived after taking the drug.



Democrats have been holding the Senate floor all night protesting the confirmation vote of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Democrats are threatening to block the confirmation but Republicans say they will change the rules to get Gorsuch approved.



There is a closure planned on Interstate 24 for today. It is happening from the northbound Purchase Parkway ramp to the exit 25 interchange. Crews are repairing potholes on the interstate. The work is expected to start around 9:00 a.m. and last until Noon.



SIU Carbondale will hold its annual Energy Day event today. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. in the Student Center Auditorium. There will be presentations, networking opportunities, and panel discussions. The event is free and open to the public.