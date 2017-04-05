Online candy store finds America's favorite jelly bean flavor

Easter is almost here and for many that means the returns of the most iconic Easter candy, the jelly bean.



According to candystore.com, Americans eat more than 16 billion jelly beans on Easter.



The company, which sells candy, says they have also found out what is the most popular jelly bean flavor in the country.



Using polls and jelly beans sales data from the last nine years, they say the number one jelly bean flavor is the original black licorice.



Following the classic flavor in the top five is buttered popcorn, watermelon, cherry, and cinnamon.



The company was also able to pinpoint the favorite flavor of each state. For our Local 6 states those flavors are:

Kentucky - Licorice

Tennessee - Licorice

Illinois - Chocolate

Missouri - Buttered popcorn



You can read more and find out what every other state's favorite jelly bean flavor is by following this link.