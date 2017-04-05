Paducah Power System general manager Gary Zheng resigning from position

Gary Zheng, the general manager of Paducah Power System, put in his resignation at a board meeting Wednesday morning.



Zheng is leaving for family reasons. His last day will be May 30.



Paducah Power spokeswoman Andrea Underwood says Paducah Power will continue with the progress Zheng has made.



"We're a better company. We're a smarter company. We expect to take that - the things that we've learned - and really apply them to that groundwork that he's laid and really elevate ourselves to that next level of where we want to be and where our customers want us to be," said Underwood.



During the board meeting, members voted to hire on Dowdy Recruiting LLC. to find a replacement for Zheng. You can read more about Zheng leaving below.



