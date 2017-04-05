Paducah Power System general manager Gary Zheng resigning from position

Paducah Power System is looking for a new general manager after Gary Zheng announced he is resigning for family reasons. What does that mean for you?More
Zheng is leaving for family reasons. His last day will be May 30.
Paducah Power System leaders say they've figured out a way to help lower your power bill, but it will take four years before you notice the change.
Paducah Power customers will save more on their bills: That's the message from Paducah Power board members Monday.
The Paducah Power System Board of Directors approved Monday a decrease in PPS's power cost adjustment, to start on July 1.
