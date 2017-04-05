Three local Payless ShoeSource stores closing

Three Payless ShoeSource stores in the Local 6 area will be closing.



The shoe chain announced Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and that it would be closing nearly 400 stores as part of the reorganization.



Wednesday morning they released their list of stores closing. The three in the Local 6 area are:

- Kentucky Oak Mall in Paducah, KY

- Northside Shoppes in Murray, KY

- South Point S/C in Sikeston, MO



In information provided on Tuesday, the company said it would close the stores immediately.



You can see the full list of closures below.



