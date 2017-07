McCracken County families can get free trees on Wednesday.



The McCracken County Civic Beautification Board is giving away trees at the McCracken County Extension Office at 2025 New Holt Road in Paducah.



There is a limit of two trees per a family. They have pecan and oak trees to choose from.



If you have any questions, call Kathy Wimberley at (270) 554-9520.