Area sheriff arrested on multiple charges, including robbery and assault

A sheriff in the Local 6 area has been arrested, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Mississippi County, Missouri, Sheriff Cory Hutcheson has been arrested, a highway patrol spokesman tells Local 6. The spokesman says the arrest has to do with a Federal Bureau of Investigation case that the highway patrol assisted with.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office says in a news release sent Wednesday that Hutcheson faces two sets of criminal charges. The first complaint filed against him charges the sheriff with seven counts of forgery, seven counts of tampering with computer data, and one count of notary misconduct.

The second complaint charges him with one count of second-degree assault, one count of first-degree robbery, and one count of false declaration.

In the first complaint, Hutcheson is accused of using his position while he was a deputy to illegally ping the cell phones of several members of the highway patrol, a former Mississippi County sheriff and Circuit Judge David Dolan.

The second complaint accuses Hutcheson of, while in uniform, handcuffing a 77-year-old woman with so much force that she suffered a heart attack. He allegedly handcuffed her because of a civil dispute with one of his relatives. Hawley's office says Hutcheson is accused of issuing a false probable cause statement claiming the woman kidnapped and assaulted his family member.

The woman was in the hospital for three days before she was discharged.

Hutcheson has been in office since January.

The attorney general's office will prosecute in Hutcheson's case.