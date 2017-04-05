Paducah Power looking for new management

Paducah Power System is looking for a new general manager after Gary Zheng announced he is resigning for family reasons. He left his contract a year early.

What does this mean for your power bill? Management at Paducah Power wonder that, too. Paducah Power spokeswoman Andrea Underwood said Zheng has been helping to lower your rates over the past two years.

He joined the utility in 2015, when rates were more than 13 cents per kilowatt hour. Now, the rates are down to 12.4 cents per kilowatt hour.

Paducah Electric Plant Board Chairman Hardy Roberts said the same recruiting firm that found Zheng will be hired to find the next general manager.

"You've done us an excellent job here, and we're certainly in better shape than we were before you got here," Roberts said to Zheng. "We're hiring Dowdy Recruiting. They found you, and hopefully they can strike like lightning and strike twice."

Underwood said Zheng had a hard task ahead of him when he started. "It's not a job that a lot of people would've taken," she said.

She said Paducah Power plans to move forward with the progress Zheng has made. "He's laid a really nice groundwork for us and put a lot of things in motion that's going to help us get to where we want to be in terms of rate relief and permanent rate relief," Underwood said.

Paducah Power hopes to find a new general manager before the end of May. Zheng will leave his position on May 30.

The electric utility has started negotiations with Dowdy Recruiting, LL.