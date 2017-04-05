Dorena-Hickman Ferry service halted due to high winds

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is halted for the rest of the day Wednesday due to high winds, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC says winds reported at about 20 mph with gusts of 40 mph have created hazardous conditions on the Mississippi River at the ferry's crossing.

The ferry plans to resume service on Thursday morning on its normal summer operating schedule. The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, to Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.