Former teacher charged in Carlisle County had previous marijuana charge in Graves County

The former Carlisle County teacher charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a student was previously cited for having marijuana in his car while working as a teacher in Graves County.

Zachary Sims faces two felony charges. Those are unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity and tampering with physical evidence. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of first degree official misconduct.

In March 2015, we reported that Sims was suspended from a position at Graves County High School after he was cited for marijuana possession. There wasn’t enough marijuana to arrest him, but he was cited after a K-9 search in the school’s parking lot. Although he wasn’t arrested, criminal defense attorney Dave Bundrick says a citation means he was still charged and summoned to court.

Sims doesn’t have a record in Graves County, though. The court clerk’s office and sheriff’s office they have no paperwork to show that the citation ever happened. Multiple sources tell me it those records were likely expunged or voided.

Voided reports involve convictions, and those records are typically sealed after a period of time. An expungement typically means a person was found not guilty in a case, a case was dismissed, or ample time has gone by. “Marijuana is perceived by our society as less and less serious every day. Because of that, our prosecutors have programs in place that allow people to have their charges dismissed and ultimately expunged if they avoid other convictions, pass drug tests, if they get drug treatment," Bundrick says.

That theory checks out. Sims left Graves County in 2015. He began teaching in Carlisle County in 2016. Bryan Wilson, attorney for Carlisle County Schools, says the district performed a background check on Sims, and he was legally able to teach.

Melissa Simpson says her son was a student of Sims at Graves County. She says she thinks the marijuana charge should have stayed on his background check. Her issue is with Sims having marijuana in his car on school property. “Our children should be able to study in a safe environment and be able to look up to their teachers as positive and safe role models,” she says in a message.

We learned the tampering with evidence charge was filed because investigators say they had to recover deleted text messages in the case.

According to Kentucky Statute 161.120, the Education Professional Standards Board can revoke a teacher’s certification if they’re convicted of a felony or misdemeanor. It also explicitly states a teacher could have their right to teach taken away for any sexual contact with a minor or student.