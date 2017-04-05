2 vans damaged when drive shaft fell from semi in McCracken County

Two vans were damaged Wednesday afternoon after a drive shaft fell from a tractor-trailer that was being towed down a highway, McCracken County sheriff's deputies say.

Deputies say a tractor-trailer was towing another tractor-trailer westbound on U.S. 62 when, around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, the drive shaft was lost from the semi being towed near the intersection with Gum Springs Road. The drive shaft hit an eastbound Red 2006 Chrysler Town and Country, and part of it hit the front windshield of a Black 2015 Nissan van that was behind the Chrysler. Deputies say it's possible the semi driver didn't realize the drive shaft fell from the vehicle.

Deputies say witnesses told them the semi that was driving was black and the semi being towed was blue, but could offer no other identifying information. They are continuing to investigate the incident.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says if you have any identifying information about the semis involved in this incident, you can call 270-444-4719.