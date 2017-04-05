Community members relieved after Franklin County voters reject tax hike

A few hundred votes are still waiting to be tallied after Tuesday night’s election in Franklin County, Illinois.

County Clerk Greg Woolard says crews from Platinum Resources were in the clerk's office Wednesday, and they believe an issue with cardstock caused a glitch in the count sequencing on machines in one voting precinct. If that proves to be the issue, they may need to remake the ballots and rerun them through the program. Because they’d need to have judges on hand from both major political parties, the soonest that could happen would be Thursday.

But, that wouldn’t change the results of the sales tax increase proposed to voters. The community overwhelmingly voted down the 1 percent sales tax proposal that would have paid for a new courthouse. Business owners argue it’s not the courthouse, but the tax they’re against.

Around town Wednesday, business owners like Ken Burzynski are breathing a sigh of relief. He and others say they’re glad voters rejected a the proposed retail sales tax increase.

"Very few people are opposed to a new courthouse, but many of us, as the election pointed out yesterday, two-thirds of us are opposed to tax increases," Burzynski says. He says he and others worry fewer customers would go through their doors if the tax increase passed.

"We would feel that day to day, and also we're interested in long-term economic growth," he says.

Franklin County Board Chairman Randall Crocker says he’s disappointed the tax failed, because the current courthouse is in poor shape. It’s too small, with issues from the basement to the ceiling. But after two-thirds of voters decided against it, Crocker says the county has no plans to take the issue up again anytime soon.

"I think we'll take a step back and kind of reevaluate it, but I think we're content. We'll do what voters said and continue to try and maintain the current facility," Crocker said.

"I would say that sent a clear and positive picture to the county board," Burzynski says. He says if the county reaches out to the community for input on plans before moving forward next time, they’ll have a better shot at building that courthouse.

Crocker says it’s unclear how many more years the county can continue to use the current courthouse building. Some of the issues with the building cannot be repaired, and many offices have already outgrown the facility. Crocker says until they have a different plan for voters on a new facility, they don’t plan to take up the issue again.