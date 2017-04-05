Grand jury set to hear cases regarding synthetic opioid death

The two men arrested in connection to a deadly synthetic drug were back in Marshall County Court this week.

Thomas Hardin is accused of selling the synthetic drug, known as U4 or Pink, to two brothers in Calvert City, Kentucky. Police say one of the brothers was hospitalized from an overdose of the drug and the other died.

On Wednesday, Hardin's attorney, Butch Bradley, waved the preliminary hearing. Hardin is facing trafficking and second degree manslaughter charges.

Police say Hardin bought the synthetic drug from Jevan Sheppard. Sheppard is facing charges of trafficking a synthetic drug and firearm enhanced trafficking synthetic drugs.

Sheppard's new attorney, Gary Haverstock, also waived his client's preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Sheppard and Hardin each asked the judge for lower bail, but they were denied because of the seriousness of the crimes.

Assistant Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall says this is the first time he's had to deal with charges involving U4.

"I'm hoping that maybe this is a wake up call for everybody and that we will not have any more," says Darnall. "You don't have any idea what you're taking. It's just a roll of the dice as to whether you live or die."

Both cases are now set to go before a grand jury on May 9, with a potential return on May 23.