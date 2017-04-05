Cave-In-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

Two people had to be flown to a St. Louis hospital Friday night after a wreck involving an SUV on I-57 in Franklin County, Illinois, according to state police.More
Two people had to be flown to a St. Louis hospital Friday night after a wreck involving an SUV on I-57 in Franklin County, Illinois, according to state police.More
Drivers in Illinois can expect to see more construction workers out on roads.More
Drivers in Illinois can expect to see more construction workers out on roads.More
Mayfield-Metropolis Road is closed in McCracken County Wednesday night due to a single-vehicle wreck, according to the sheriff's department.More
Mayfield-Metropolis Road is closed in McCracken County Wednesday night due to a single-vehicle wreck, according to the sheriff's department.More
UPDATE: An oil slick that stretched several miles along KY 402 on Wednesday has been cleaned up much sooner than traffic officials initially predicted.More
UPDATE: An oil slick that stretched several miles along KY 402 on Wednesday has been cleaned up much sooner than traffic officials initially predicted.More
The McCracken County Sheriff Department says Clinton Road is closed after a single-vehicle wreck damaged a utility pole.More
The McCracken County Sheriff Department says Clinton Road is closed after a single-vehicle wreck damaged a utility pole.More