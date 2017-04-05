Cave-In-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is closed Wednesday night due to high winds, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC says winds of 20 mph have been reported at the ferry crossing, with gusts up to 40 mph. The wind running upstream in the Ohio River causes swells of water that force the ferry to temporarily halt services.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects Kentucky 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Kentucky, and Hardin County, Illinois.

It is not known at this time when services will be able to resume at this ferry.

Service also halted at the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Wednesday due to high winds. For more on that closure, click here.