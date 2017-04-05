Hail, strong winds accompany storm across Kentucky

Kentucky has been pounded by hail as strong winds accompany a storm across the state.



Hydrologist Mike Callahan of the National Weather Service in Louisville says central Kentucky had large amounts of hail Wednesday evening, accumulating to several inches deep.



Callahan said some damage was reported in Henry, Metcalfe, Warren and Barren counties, and he said there was a report of 72-mph winds in Franklin County. No injuries were reported.



Callahan said an unoccupied mobile home in poor repair rolled in Hardin County.



Kentucky State Police Trooper Joshua Lawson said in an email that a mobile home in Henry County turned over with a family inside, but no one was injured. Another unoccupied mobile home in the county was blown over, as was a barn on the same property.

