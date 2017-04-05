Sexual assault reported at Murray State

University leaders say they're providing counseling and resources to a Murray State student who reported to a campus security authority that someone sexually assaulted her in a residence hall.

Murray State University police say the woman reported the incident Wednesday, and that it happened on Monday. The student decided not to pursue criminal proceedings or student disciplinary action, according to university police.

Investigators say the victim knew the person who attacked her.

In a notice sent Wednesday, university police encouraged students to call the police if someone sexually assaults them, saying that if that happens "a crime has been committed. The police will provide recovery resources regardless of whether or not the reporting party chooses to seek criminal charges."

"Always remember, the only person responsible for sexual assault is the perpetrator," the notice says.

If you see suspicious activity on campus at Murray State, you can call the university police department at 270-809-2222.

University police also provided a list of resources on and off campus.

Available On-Campus Resources:

- MSU Title IX Office – 103 Wells Hall, (270) 809-3155

- MSU Counseling Services – C104 Oakley Applied Science Building, 270-809-6851 msu.counselingcenter@murraystate.edu

- MSU Health Services – 136 Wells Hall, 270-809-3809

- MSU Women’s Center – C103 Oakley Applied Science Building, 270-809-3140, msu.womencenter@murraystate.edu

- International Student Services – 171 Woods Hall, 270-809-3089

- LGBT Programming Office – 243 Blackburn Science Building, 270-809-5040

Off-Campus Resources:

- Murray-Calloway County Hospital: 803 Poplar Street, 270-762-1100

- Four Rivers Behavioral Health – (270) 753-6622, 24-hour Crisis Line: 800-592-3980

- Merryman House Domestic Violence Center – 24-hour Crisis Line: 800-585-2686, website: http://merrymanhouse.org

- Purchase Area Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center – 24 hour helpline 800-928-7273, office 270-534-4422. website: http://hopehealgrow.org

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. For more information, click here.