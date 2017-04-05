No need to worry about new Kentucky driver license for flights until 2019

A new law has many of you worried your driver's license will prevent you from getting onto a plane this spring break or summer.



Gov. Matt Bevin signed a law last month giving the option to buy a new ID that complies with the federal Real ID Act. The new ID allows you to board planes and enter military bases.

Jake Merkis is all smiles as he takes a picture to renew his drivers license. But really, he's frustrated and unsure whether the ID he just spent $20 on will be accepted at airports.

"It is very frustrating. I'm not sure if it's going to work. I don't know how long it's going to work," Merkis said.

Merkis is not alone.

"Daily, we get phone calls, numerous phone calls every day," said McCracken County Circuit Court Clerk Kim Channell.

Channell says her office has been busy answering calls ever since Governor Matt Bevin passed the law putting Kentucky into compliance with the federal Real ID Act.

"Summer's coming up. A lot of people are worried they won't be able to use their licenses to travel," Channell said.

If you have an upcoming trip and you'll be headed through airport security, there's no need to worry. The current Kentucky drivers license works through January 1, 2019.

In 2019 you will have two options, spend $48 on an eight year license that complies with the Real ID Act or stick with a standard license. If you stick with the standard license, you'll need a second form of ID to fly or to enter military bases.

"They keep us updated," Channell said about the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

As Channell gets information from the state, her office keeps providing answers to people who have questions.

Also in 2019, you will pay $43 for a standard driver's license. That is good for eight years. Now, they cost $20, but only last four years.

The state is still working out the details on how exactly this will all work out, because the law is so new. A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson says the state may pro-rate the new IDs, so you don't have to pay the full amount if your current driver's license isn't expired.

Tennessee is in compliance with the Real ID Act. Missouri and Illinois are not. If you live in a state that is not in compliance or hasn't filed an extension by January 22, 2018, you will have to bring another form of ID with you to fly or enter military bases.