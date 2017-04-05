Gamers compete for millions in prizes in esports tournaments

If you have a teenager who only wants to play video games, this may shock or surprise you: it could pay off! One of the fastest growing sports, yes I said sports, is esports, or video game competitions.

It's amazing. Millions of people are taking up careers playing games such as Counter Strike and LEAGUE of Legends. It's become a spectator sport.

"I know it can look a little bit silly, maybe, if you're not used to it," said Richard Lewis, host of TBS' ELEAGUE, a TV show that treats video game competitions the way ESPN treats football.

"Maybe it doesn't ring true as a traditional sport, but honestly all of the elements are there. And what should really appeal to parents is you can make a living out of it now," he said.

A living? That's not all. Several universities are offering college scholarships to gamers, so the schools can form their own competitive teams. When video game tournaments are held, they sell out arenas to fans who scream as loud as any college football fan. The games are played by teams, and the action is displayed on jumbo-trons for fans to follow along.

Lewis told me he understands why many parents don't get it, but he says many are coming around, especially after watching competitions themselves. "I think we've cracked that nut, and certainly you only have to look at the numbers —that projections at the moment are 427 million people worldwide will be engaging in esports in 2019," Lewis said.

Market researcher NewZoo says esports are growing so fast, it projects they will make almost $700 million in revenue this year.

Lewis wants parents to know video gaming isn't just wasting time. It can result in a career. "It's not like they're going to throw away their college career. They can go out there and make a living," he explained. "You know, we've got million-dollar prize funds as a matter of course, big salaries. It is definitely a career choice now. I think more and more parents are starting to embrace that."