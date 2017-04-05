Officers respond to shooting in Carbondale, new city council members weigh in

A person was shot Tuesday night in Carbondale in the 700 block of East Main Street. The Carbondale Police Department said the incident happened after an altercation between two people who know each other.

After their big win, two of the city's newly elected council members said they plan to spend their next term focusing on finding a solution to crime in the community.

"We need to focus on community policing. We need to, obviously, figure out why this is happening," said Carbondale City Council member Jessica Bradshaw.

Jeff Doherty is new to the city council, and he said Carbondale is not alone when it comes to gun violence.

"These things happen in many communities throughout the country. We are not in an isolated situation even in southern Illinois," Doherty said.

The shooting is still under investigation. Police Sgt.Amber Ronketto said that the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where he was treated for injuries that were not life threatening. Officers have not yet released his name. They say the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.