Martinez, Harrington ready for American Ninja Warriors appearance

Paducah’s Nicole Martinez and Calvert City’s Andy Harrington are set to compete in NBC’s American Ninja Warriors show this upcoming weekend.

The two will compete individually, but have been training together at River to River Fitness located in Paducah.

“At first I was nervous when I got the call but the closer we got the more I prayed and started watching a lot of inspirational videos and I built a lot of self-confidence,” Harrington said.

“This time I definitely have higher expectations for myself,” Martinez said of her second appearance on the show. “But I’m really excited. I feel better prepared this time than I did last time so I think it's going to be a good time.”

The episode will air sometime after June when the new season premieres.

