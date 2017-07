This week's Biokinetics/WPSD Local 6 Male Athlete of the Week is McCracken County's Luke Seed. Seed threw the first perfect game in McCracken County history with 12 strikeouts in a win over Mt. Juliet.

Our Female Athlete of the Week is Graves County's Chloe Grover. Grover finished with four hits (three doubles) in way to six runs batted in in a win over Ashland Blazer.

