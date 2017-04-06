Two Murray men arrested in connection to stolen truck

Two Murray men were arrested after they were found driving a stolen truck.



On Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger saw a stolen truck headed south on 6th Street in Murray.



Steger tried to stop the truck, but it accelerated and a chase began. Deputies joined in on a chase but stopped on West Glendale because they were worried about the safety of other vehicles in the area.



Later, a Murray Police detective found the stolen truck abandoned in a field in the area of Tom Taylor and Billy Paschall Road.



A search began, and deputies found one person lying in a field north of Mayfield Road. He was taken into custody.



Around 4:00 p.m., deputies got a call of someone walking on Phillips Drive which is in the general area of where the truck was abandoned. Deputies found him and he was arrested in connection to the stolen truck.



The two men arrested were 19-year-old David Kingins and 23-year-old Zachary Allen, both of Murray.



Kingins was charged with:

- Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more

- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence first offense (aggravated)

- Fleeing or evading police first degree (motor vehicle)

- Disregarding stop sign

- Disregarding traffic control device (traffic light)

- Wanton endangerment first degree (police officer)

- Wanton endangerment first degree

- Assault third degree (police officer)

- Speeding 26 MPH or more

- No operators license

- Failure to produce insurance card

- Reckless driving



Allen was charged with:

- Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more

- Giving officer false name or address



Both were taken to the Calloway County Detention Center where they are being held without bond.