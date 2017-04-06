Paving and sidewalk ramp work to start this week on Paducah road

Crews will be doing paving and sidewalk ramp upgrades on a portion of a Paducah road.



Starting Thursday, a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be asphalt paving along KY 1954/John Puryear Drive.



Crews will be working from the Interstate 24 exit 11 intersection to near the Ky 450/Oaks Road intersection.



Part of the project includes installing ADA compliant sidewalk ramps.



Drivers should be on the lookout for one lane traffic during the day.



The work is expected to take about two weeks to complete.