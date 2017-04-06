Tree seedling giveaway Thursday in Graves County

Free tree seedling will be available in Graves County Thursday.



The Graves County Conservation District will be giving away free tree seedlings at the USDA Department of Agriculture at 1000 Commonwealth Drive in Mayfield.



The seedlings will be given away from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. or until all the trees are gone.



Each person will get one tree bag which includes one seedling from each of the following species.

- Dogwood

- Southern Red Oak

- Eastern Red Bud

- Yellow Poplar

- White Oak

- Black Walnut