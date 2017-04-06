Six things to know - 4/6/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Former Fulton County Jailer Ricky Parnell is expected to plead guilty to federal fraud and conspiracy charges today. Parnell is accused of stealing more than $175,000 in cash and other items while he was jailer. He faces 11 counts although we don't know how many he will plead guilty to.



New training sessions will focus on the backlog of rape kits in Kentucky. Attorney General Andy Beshear says the three day training session being held next week in Lexington will be for law enforcement, prosecutors, and victim advocates.



Crews will be paving along KY 1954 in Paducah today. This is happening just north of exit 11 on Interstate 24. The paving is part of a project to install sidewalk ramps that meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.



Kenmar Road in Reidland, Kentucky is expected to close today and tomorrow. McCracken County road engineers say crews plan to pave the road from 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. each day.



President Trump will start his two day summit with the President of China today. The summit is happening at the president's resort in Florida. Topics that will be discussed include our country's trade deal with China and North Korea's missile program.



A showdown is expected in the Senate today over Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch. Republicans will take steps to prevent Democrats from blocking the confirmation. They plan to change the rules to lower the confirmation vote requirement from 60 to 51.