Ohio River near Brookport, IL closed to barge traffic due to accident at Lock and Dam 52

A tow boat has been stabilized after it started taking on water at Lock and Dam 52 on the Ohio River Wednesday. This is near Brookport, Illinois.



Wednesday evening, an American Commercial Barge Line tow boat hit the Lock 52 guard wall and began taking on water in the engine room.



The Army Corps of Engineers says high winds pushed the boat into the guard wall. The boat was pushing 19 empty barges and one loaded with steel rods. There were no reports of injuries or pollution.



The Corps has been working with the U.S. Coast Guard to stabilize the boat. Now that the boat is stabilized, crews are working on a plan to salvage the boat and remove it from the river.

The salvage operation involves getting the tow off the lock wall and securing it, the Corps says. The collision caused some damage to the lock, and an assessment of that damage is ongoing.



The river has been closed to traffic. The Corps and Coast Guard will work together to determine when to reopen the river.

The Corps says 12 tows are waiting upstream and 10 are waiting downstream Friday afternoon.