Missing teen's dad calls teacher 'nothing but a liar'

The father of a Tennessee teenager says the 50-year-old teacher she vanished with last month is "nothing but a liar."

Anthony Thomas tried to deliver a message to his missing 15-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, on Wednesday by telling WKRN-TV "we all need you home." He said teacher Tad Cummins is "filtering" the news the girl sees. He urged Cummins to turn himself in.

Cummins and Thomas were reported missing on March 13. The last confirmed sighting of the pair was two days later at an Oklahoma City Walmart. Police have issued an Amber alert for Thomas and say they have warrants charging Cummins with sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.

A tree was planted in honor of Thomas in a Tennessee park Wednesday as part of national crime victim's rights week.