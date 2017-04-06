Murphysboro man charged with murder pleads not guilty

A Murphysboro man accused of killing one person and injuring another pleaded not guilty in court Thursday morning.



Juwan Jackson is charged with first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.



He is accused of shooting and killing Detrick Rogers and injuring another person in Murphysboro last October.



A pretrial for Jackson is set for April 25. The trial is set for May.



The actual trial may be delayed due to evidence.