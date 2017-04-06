Murphysboro man charged with murder pleads not guilty - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Murphysboro man charged with murder pleads not guilty

MURPHYSBORO, IL -

A Murphysboro man accused of killing one person and injuring another pleaded not guilty in court Thursday morning.

Juwan Jackson is charged with first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He is accused of shooting and killing Detrick Rogers and injuring another person in Murphysboro last October.

A pretrial for Jackson is set for April 25. The trial is set for May.

The actual trial may be delayed due to evidence.

