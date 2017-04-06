Former Fulton County Jailer Ricky Parnell pleads guilty to federal charges

Former Fulton County Jailer Ricky Parnell pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday. He is accused of defrauding county citizens through kickbacks.



Parnell faces 11 fraud and conspiracy charges. He pleaded guilty to 10 of those charges and wants the last count to be dismissed in sentencing.



Prosecutors say Parnell directed four contractors to intentionally overcharge Fulton County for services and supplies provided as part of a jail expansion project. Parnell would then present the inflated invoices and contracts to the Fulton County treasurer for payment.



In turn, the contractors would use the excess payment as kickbacks, in the form of cash and checks, to Parnell. Parnell allegedly received $175,000 in money and other things of value.



Sentencing is set for Monday, July 3 at 11:00 a.m. He faces up to 200 years in prison and $2.5 million in fines.