Red Cross announces April blood drives in Paducah, surrounding area

The American Red Cross has released a list of blood donation opportunities this month in the Local 6 area.

The Red Cross notes that donated blood is perishable, and it must be used within 42 days of donation before it has to be replaced, and donations are needed to keep sufficient supplies for hospital patients.

You can give blood as a whole blood donation or as what the Red Cross calls a Power Red donation. Power Red donations are those that take a concentrated dose of red blood cells from a single donation. The red blood cells are separated from the blood, and plasma and platelets are returned to the donor's body. The Red Cross encourages people with types O, A negative and B negate blood to give Power Red donations if they are eligible. To find out if you are eligible, click here.

You can make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting the Red Cross website or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming donation opportunities in our area are:

Kentucky:

Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive Paducah, KY 42001

4/17/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

4/18/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

4/20/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

4/21/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

4/22/2017: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

4/24/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

4/25/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

4/27/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

4/28/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

4/29/2017: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

West Kentucky Community & Technical College, 4810 Alben Barkley Dr. Paducah, KY 42001

4/19/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Reidland United Methodist Church, 5515 Reidland Drive Paducah, KY 42003

4/23/2017: 11:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Ballard County Cooperative Extension Office, 110 Broadway La Center, KY 42056

4/20/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main St. Murray, KY 42071

4/20/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Murray State University Curris Center, Chestnut St. Murray, KY 42071

4/27/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

4/28/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Myers Lumber Company, 408 Broadway Mayfield, KY 42066

4/18/2017: noon - 4 p.m.

American Legion, 211 South 7th Mayfield, KY 42066

4/25/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

South Marshall Elementary School, 155 Sid Darnell Road Benton, KY 42025

4/17/2017: 1 - 6 p.m.

Benton Elementary School, 208 West 11th St. Benton, KY 42025

4/18/2017: 1 - 6 p.m.

First Christian Church, 2515 South Main St. Benton, KY 42025

4/24/2017: 2 - 6 p.m.

Calvert City Church of Christ, 4625 US Hwy 62 Calvert City, KY 42029

4/27/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Illinois:

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, 608 South Main St. Anna, IL 62906

4/19/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.