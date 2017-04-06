One-car wreck claims life of Brookport woman

An 18-year-old Brookport woman has died after a one-car wreck in southern Illinois.

The Illinois State Police says Claudia Anderson was driving north on Bay City Road in Pope County, about a quarter mile south of Homberg Road when the wreck happened around 8:10 a.m. Thursday. Troopers say Anderson was driving a 2002 Hyundai Sonata when she came to a curve in the road, where the car crossed the southbound lane and left the road.

The car hit a ditch and overturned, and troopers say Anderson was fatally injured. She was alone in the car. ISP is continuing to investigate the crash.