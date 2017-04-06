What's next for Harper's Country Hams

What used to be one of the largest industrial employers in Hickman County is now a nearly empty lot.

Two months after the fire that destroyed his business, Harper's Country Hams co-owner Brian Harper tells us about his plans for the future.

In February, he watched what he considers his second home burn to the ground. Only the founder's house survived. Now, he's back on site. "It's pretty strange to come here and no longer have a business. It's like losing a family member," Harper says.

The family business that has been around since 1952 is now an empty lot. Harper plans to rebuild on the same land.

Hickman County Economic Development Chairman Greg Pruitt says he talks with Harper almost every day.

"When a business has this difficulty, we're here to look at every possible option," Pruitt says. He says when Harper is ready to move forward, he will be there to help.

You can't see the effects of the fire in Clinton, but the people there feel them.

"When you lose an industrial-based employer, it's a real punch in the gut in a lot of ways," Pruitt says. "First, you got the loss of payroll. Well, the loss of payroll at Harper's is about $1.6 million. That converts to a $6.5 million economic loss in the community as a whole."

Harper is waiting for insurance money to rebuild and hopefully rehire the people who worked here. He said the new plant will be smaller.

You can start buying Harper's Country Hams in stores again soon. Harper said Goodnight Brothers Country Hams out of North Carolina will be producing Harper's products and signature recipe for his customers.