Former Fulton County jailer faces possible prison sentence in kickback case

Former Fulton County jailer Ricky Parnell pleaded guilty to 10 out of 11 federal charges Thursday involving fraud and conspiracy. In court, Parnell admitted to intentionally defrauding the people he served in what investigators called a kickback scheme.

As for the 11th charge, Parnell’s attorney said in court he wants that dismissed in sentencing, but we don't know why yet. Because Parnell pleaded guilty Thursday, he won't have a jury trial. Instead, the judge will determine sentencing.

Parnell could face up to 200 years in prison and/or a $2.5 million fine and three years supervised release. As part of the plea, the United States recommended a low fine and a low sentence. Parnell would also be responsible for restitution to the Fulton County Fiscal Court. We don't yet know how much in restitution, because that would be decided during sentencing.

In court, Parnell said he was guilty 10 times to the 10 different charges, but didn't have much to say to me afterward.

Parnell worked as the jailer for 26 years and retired last September. I reached out to Kentucky Retirement Systems to see if these guilty pleas affect any pension he may be drawing. A spokesperson told me that, because of state statutes, they could not confirm whether he is drawing a pension or how the guilty pleas would affect that.

In a statement, United States Attorney John Kuhn says public corruption cannot be tolerated. He released a statement that reads in part: "Corrupt public officials erode the fairness and integrity of our public institutions, and they undermine the public's trust in our government. I hope this conviction will reassure the public that the department of justice will hold elected officials to the highest standards of honesty and integrity."

Parnell will be sentenced in July.

Four other men — Michael Homra, Ronald Armstrong, Danny Larcom, and Jimmy Boyd — were also charged in the kickback scheme. Homra, Armstrong, and Larcom have all pleaded guilty to their charges and are awaiting sentencing. The judge will hear Boyd’s case tomorrow during a telephonic hearing about a diversion.