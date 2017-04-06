Stuck out! Ball clings to Molina, Cubs rally past Cardinals

In a most sticky situation, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina couldn't find a ball that clung to his chest protector and the Chicago Cubs turned the bizarre play into a late rally, beating St. Louis 6-4 Thursday.



The Cardinals led 4-2 in the seventh inning when things became crazy at Busch Stadium.



Pinch hitter Matt Szczur led off by striking out on a pitch from Brett Cecil that skipped in the dirt. The ball bounced into Molina's protector and appeared to get trapped by a sticky substance.



Molina kept looking around for the ball, and only found it once Szczur was at first base. The Gold Glove catcher gave a bemused look and smiled.



The Cubs capitalized when a walk set up Kyle Schwarber's go-ahead home run.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.