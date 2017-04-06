Shawnee National Forest seeks to protect drinking water

A tornado that ripped through southern Illinois in February destroyed thousands of trees in the Shawnee National Forest. Two months later the danger remains. The downed trees could increase the risk of other disasters.

"It's a potential source for insect and disease pathogens to begin, which could impact healthy forest surrounding the blown down area. As the wood sits on the ground, it also creates a fire hazard," said Shawnee National Forest Silvi Culturist Justin Dodson.

One of the biggest concerns is that the soil exposure could cause erosion and impact the drinking water people receive from Kinkaid Lake.

"The exposed root over there, you can see the soil that used to be held together by the tree root, where rain couldn't hit it directly. Now it's tipped up, and the soil is exposed. If we have a downpour, it could hit that and loosen that up and put it in the stream below," said Dodson.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 30,000 people depend on Kinkaid Lake for their drinking water. Kinkaid Reeds and Creek Conservancy District Manager Scott Wilmouth said he plans to do all he can to protect the water.

"I want my kids to be able to drink it, my grandkids as well," said Wilmouth.

The Shawnee National Forest is proposing a salvage timber harvest project to help regenerate a mature forest in the future.