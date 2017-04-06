Illinois House approves new stopgap budget plan

Drivers in Illinois can expect to see more construction workers out on roads.More
The Illinois Lottery announced Thursday night that sales of Mega Millions tickets will resume. Mega Millions sales were suspended in Illinois last week.More
The $36 billion plan is the state’s first spending plan since 2015. The 32 percent personal income tax increase will bring in an estimated $5 billion, but it has many businesses concerned.More
The Illinois House has voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes of a budget package. The action Thursday gives Illinois its first annual spending plan since 2015.More
UPDATE: Authorities say activities can resume at the Illinois Capitol after crews investigated a report of hazardous material that delayed a critical budget override vote.More
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had "positive chemistry" during their first meeting.More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he plans to produce a fresh bill in about a week scuttling and replacing much of President Barack Obama’s health care law.More
After weeks of anticipation, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are preparing to meet at an international summit in Germany.More
A spokesman for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he's expanding his call for lawmakers to pass new abortion restrictions and wants to ensure they hold up in court.More
