New details on charges facing Mississippi County sheriff

Mississippi Sheriff Cory Hutcheson faces multiple charges including assault and robbery. Those charges developed over a $428 check, according to the court report.

Investigators say on March 24 Hutcheson was picking up his sister-in-law’s paycheck from a beauty salon in Mississippi County. A 77-year-old woman at the salon wouldn’t hand over the check, because the sheriff’s in-law allegedly stole property from the salon. When the elderly woman asked for the stolen property, she says Hutcheson cuffed her hand and pulled it, cutting and bruising her wrist. He then deposited the check down the road in his sister-in-law’s account. The woman suffered a heart attack as a result of the altercation.

Later, the charge indicates the sheriff made a false report about why he arrested the woman. During the altercation, Hutcheson told the woman if she didn’t hand the check over, he’d arrest her for assaulting his sister-in-law. He didn’t arrest her, but there he did write up that his sister-in-law was assaulted and held against her will.

Investigators interviewed multiple eyewitnesses who said the woman never kidnapped or assaulted anyone.

Paul Toombs doesn’t believe it all. “I don't really know much about the charges, only except for hearsay. That's just hearsay to me. But, I do know all the drug busts he's been doing and he's been doing a fine job of it,” he said.

Hutcheson’s job could be taken away any day, if the Missouri Attorney General’s Office doesn’t think he should serve while facing the charges.

The accusations date back to 2014, when the reports say Hutcheson pinged the cell phones of several community members and members of law enforcement, including the former sheriff.

Despite this, Toombs says he’d vote for him again. “Will my opinion of him change? Not really, 'cause I know he did his job," Toombs said.

Hutcheson remains the Mississippi County sheriff. From the time he was arrested until the time he bonded out, the county coroner held the title.

If Hutcheson has to step down, the coroner would take over again until the county commission appoints an interim sheriff to be a placeholder until a special election.

Hutcheson could spend up to 34 years in prison if he received a maximum sentence for each charge.